 »   »   » CROSSING LIMITS? Katrina Kaif INSULTS Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor SHUTS Her Up!

Recently, when Katrina Kaif did a live session on Facebook along with Ranbir Kapoor, to promote Jagga Jasoos, the actress gave a shocking statement about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan that left us shocked!

On the other side, her ex, Ranbir Kapoor didn't leave a single chance to take a dig at Katrina and the latter also gave it back to Ranbir!



Did Katrina Insult Aishwarya Rai? It all happened when Ranbir asked Katrina to associate a celebrity to a particular animal. When Ranbir said ‘fox', Katrina instantly said ‘Aishwarya Rai Bachchan'.

We wonder why did Kat take Ash name!

When Ranbir Insulted Katrina When Ranbir was asked to reveal the name of five important people in his life. Ranbir said, "Mom-Dad, nieces, Ayan, I could have said you (Katrina) if it made you happy but I would say my two dogs."

What Made Katrina Slap Ranbir During the same FB live session, when Ranbir asked Katrina, "Why did you sign Jagga Jasoos, was it because you wanted to work with me or to use my stardom and talent to promote yourself", Katrina slapped Ranbir using a slap toy.

And.. Here’s How She Took Her Revenge When Katrina was asked to reveal the toughest part of shooting Jagga Jasoos, she said, "For me, the toughest part shooting for Jagga was to shoot with you (Ranbir)."

When Ranbir Proposed Katrina When Ranbir was asked about his favourite Hindi/English dialogue, he told, "Tu na badi cool lagti hai ... aur hot bhi kitni hai tu- kya kamaal ka combo hai na- cool, hot, same type...aee Katrina.. girlfriend ban ja meri"

Following this, when Ranbir asked Katrina her favourite English dialogue, she said, "Frankly, my dear, I don't give a damn!"



When Katrina Left Ranbir Speechless With Her Reply Ranbir Kapoor: What would you do to convince me to join social media?

Katrina Kaif: It's really upto you, I don't really mind that much.

When Ranbir Looked At Kat & Said ‘Chiii’ While describing the two trademark gestures of his Jagga Jassos director, Anurag Basu, Ranbir said 'Superb', while pointing at himself and then said 'Chiii', while pointing at Katrina!

Ranbir Would Never Want To Get Stuck In A Lift With Katrina Katrina to Ranbir: One person you would never want to get stuck in a lift with- dead or alive?

Ranbir to Katrina: Probably, you. You would eat my brains. (Ranbir gets slapped by Katrina, once again.)

To Whom She Called ‘Monkey’ When Ranbir said, ‘Moneky' Katrina quickly said, "YOU [Ranbir]."

When Katrina Made Ranbir Laugh Really Hard When Katrina asked Ranbir, when was the last time he laughed really hard, he said, "When I saw a video of yours wishing somebody, that was the hilarious thing I saw. It was a video you had made for somebody, it was funny."



