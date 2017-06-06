 »   »   » FOR OLD TIMES' SAKE? Katrina Kaif Made A Sacrifice To Help 'Jagga' Ranbir Kapoor Come Out Stronger!

We all know that Katrina Kaif is a fabulous dancer. From Sheila Ki Jawaani to Kala Chashma, the leggy lass has been a part of several chartbuster songs and set the dance floor on fire with her amazing dancing moves.

In fact recently when we caught up with Salman Khan for an interview, the superstar couldn't stop singing praises for his 'Tiger Zinda Hai' co-star and told us, "Katrina is one of the hardest working actresses that I have ever met. Till today when she gets a song to do, she rehearses them for 6 hours for 6-8 days."



But it looked like the fact that she is a dance pronto proved to be a sort of hinderance on the sets of her upcoming film Jagga Jasoos where Ranbir Kapoor found it a bit difficult to match her level of dancing.



Well, this revelation was made by Kat herself! Don't believe us then read on...



When Katrina Let Ranbir Shine We recently came across a making video of Jagga Jasoos song 'Ullu Ka Pattha' where Kat is seen explaining what she had to do to let Ranbir 'shine'.

Kat On Dancing With 'Jagga' Ranbir "When you are dancing with novices, the key is you have to try and slow it down and support them. So I am slowing it down as much as I can so that Jagga can keep up with me".

Sometimes I Just Overshine The Shot So Much "Sometimes I just overshine the shot so much that, Dada (Anurag Basu) will be like Katrina, thoda down, thoda down."

Someones You Just Got To Sacrifice So That The Other Person Can Come Out Stronger "Sometimes you just keep yourself under control to allow the other person to shine. Sometimes you got to just sacrifice so that the other person can come out stronger and get their confidence back."

When Kat Was Accidentally Making Mistakes For Ranbir Katrina further said, "I am generous that way. I was kind of accidentally making mistakes."



Aww! Now that's quite sweet of Kat to help Ranbir when it came to dancing irrespective of their past equation in real life. Meanwhile, we wonder what Ranbir has to say about Kat's sacrifice.



Till then, you guys check out this behind-the-scenes video from Jagga Jasoos...

