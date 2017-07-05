STRANGE! Katrina Kaif Will Not Cast Ranbir Kapoor In Her Films; Thinks He Is Not A Good Human Being
Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif are leaving no stone unturned to promote their upcoming film Jagga Jasoos.
In a recent interview with Rajeev Masand, Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor talked about producing films, where Ranbir said that Katrina will not cast him in her films as she thinks he is not a good human being.
He Is Not A Producer
When Katrina Kaif was asked how Ranbir Kapoor is as a producer, she said, "He is not. In active, a producer comes, handholds the project, solves problems, gives solutions... in that sense he is not. But I don't think he has pretended to be."
I Am Not Good At It
To which Ranbir said, ''I have just learnt that it is not a job or profession that I am good at. I am not good at it because my heart isn't in it. I am very happy acting and I would enjoy directing a film.''
Katrina Will Make For A Good Producer
''Producing is a skill set that I may not be good at. Katrina, on the other hand, will make for a good producer. She had also acquired the rights to the movie Priceless.''
She Has These Ambitions
''At one point she was strongly adapting A Fault in Our Stars in a film as a director. She had written 10 scenes which were absolutely brilliant. She had narrated one but had written ten. So she has these ambitions."
I Won't Hire Ranbir
"I do want to produce a movie someday interesting and small but I won't hire him." After hearing it, Ranbir said, "You wouldn't cast me if the role really demands somebody handsome, dynamic and beautiful as me?"
I Am A Big Believer
To this, Kaif added, "I am a big believer that there is not just one right casting for the job but there are always two options."