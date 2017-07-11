 »   »   » SHOCKER! Katrina Kaif Says Launching Sister Isabelle Kaif In Bollywood Will Be The WORST Thing To Do

Ever since Kangana Ranaut has accused Karan Johar for making 'Nepotism' prevail in the Bollywood, the term has become one hot topic of discussion.

Recently, when Katrina Kaif was asked about her plans to launch her sister Isabelle Kaif, Kat rather gave a shocking reply.

To Launch My Own Sister Is The Worst Thing To Do The actress said 'it will be the worst thing to do'. Surprised? Well, don't be. The reason why Katrina said that she will not launch Isabelle in B-town is because she feels there would be no credibility in that. Why Katrina Feels It’s Wrong To Launch Her Own Sister? "Firstly, I am not a producer. Secondly, if I make a film for my sister, it will make people think that there is nobody else, that's why I have to do it, which is not right." I Don't Have The Experience To Launch Anyone Like Karan Johar "I don't have the experience to do it better than say, Karan Johar or Ramesh Taurani or Yash Raj Films. These are the connections I have, the people I have had conversations with." Here's How Katrina Is Helping Isabelle "I sent Adi (Aditya Chopra) my sister's audition tapes. I am constantly in touch with him and Shanoo Sharma, who is the casting director. That's the right way to go." Katrina Don't Wanna To Set Up Isabelle For Failure "You need to help people in the right way or you are settling them up for failure. Unfortunately, she has to face the same battle as me - the language - because she is not from here," said Katrina. Katrina On Isabelle's Education Speaking about Isabelle's qualification, Katrina said, "She's studying acting at New York's Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute." Katrina Reveals That No Other Sister Of Hers Is An Actor "Let me also clarify that no other sister of mine is an actor. They get very irritated when the media says that," revealed Katrina, while speaking about her other sisters. When Katrina's Sister Got Irritated.. "My sister Sonia was visiting a few months ago. Someone asked if she wants to become an actress and she got very irritated. She's a graphic designer, and works for the government. Katrina To Attend IIFA With One Of Her Sisters "One of my sisters will be joining me for the IIFA (International Indian Film Academy) awards. She does not want to be an actress; she's into real estate."

On a related note, IIFA will be held on July 15, 2017 and it will take place in New York. Many celebs have already started leaving for New York and like you, even we're totally looking forward to this grand award night!