 »   »   » Too Hot! Katrina Kaif's Sister Isabel's New Pictures Are Way Too Steamy!

Katrina Kaif's sister Isabel has been upping the ante on Instagram by posting gorgeous yet sizzling pictures of herself and her recent images sporting a green bikini by the pool are a must watch. She shared a clip thanking all her followers and captioned it as,
"150K! Thank you so much you guys, I'm so grateful for all your love and support. Can't wait to share more with you." Check out her pictures below...
Isabel
Isabel basks in the sun by the pool sporting a green bikini.
Flying Kiss
Isabel gives a flying kiss to all her Instagram followers on reaching the 150K mark.
Vintage Look
Isabel looks vintage and classy in this picture!
The Best Pic
This surely has the be the best picture of Isabel ever.
Gorgeous
She's filled with gorgeousness all around her.
Best Outcomes
Her photoshoots are one of the best and she delivers the best outcome.
Elegant
She looks elegant and classy. Doesn't she, folks?
Beach Babe
Isabel chills by the beach and soaks in the sun.
Katrina's Sister
Isabel is the sister of actress Katrina Kaif.
Globetrotter
She's a globetrotter and has visited various countries on a holiday.
Model
She knows how to pose and does it so well!
Lip Pout
She sports the best and expensive outfits most of the time.
Stunning Figure
She also has a body to die for. Doesn't she, folks?
Just Wow
This picture speaks a thousand words! Ain't it?
New York
She spends most of her time in New York city, USA.
Happy & Content
In all of her pictures, she looks happy and content with herself.
Wow!
The pose, the dress and Isabel. Just wow!
Artistic Shot
Her pictures are very artistically shot. It's a good job!
Multi-tasking
She lives both in the USA and India and spends time accordingly.
Big Following
Isabel currently has 150K Instagram followers and that's pretty big.
Isabel
She takes part in almost all the festivities.
Supercool
Isabel and her friend look supercool right?
Sunlight
Isabel shows off her back and the sunlight kisses it as well.
She'll Be Back
We're sure she'll be back in Bollywood pretty soon.
Party Gal
Isabel also attends several parties and concerts.
