 »   »   » Too Hot! Katrina Kaif's Sister Isabel's New Pictures Are Way Too Steamy!

Posted By:
Katrina Kaif's sister Isabel has been upping the ante on Instagram by posting gorgeous yet sizzling pictures of herself and her recent images sporting a green bikini by the pool are a must watch. She shared a clip thanking all her followers and captioned it as,

"150K! Thank you so much you guys, I'm so grateful for all your love and support. Can't wait to share more with you." Check out her pictures below...

Isabel

Isabel basks in the sun by the pool sporting a green bikini.

Flying Kiss

Isabel gives a flying kiss to all her Instagram followers on reaching the 150K mark.

Vintage Look

Isabel looks vintage and classy in this picture!

The Best Pic

This surely has the be the best picture of Isabel ever.

Gorgeous

She's filled with gorgeousness all around her.

Best Outcomes

Her photoshoots are one of the best and she delivers the best outcome.

Elegant

She looks elegant and classy. Doesn't she, folks?

Beach Babe

Isabel chills by the beach and soaks in the sun.

Katrina's Sister

Isabel is the sister of actress Katrina Kaif.

Globetrotter

She's a globetrotter and has visited various countries on a holiday.

Model

She knows how to pose and does it so well!

Lip Pout

She sports the best and expensive outfits most of the time.

Stunning Figure

She also has a body to die for. Doesn't she, folks?

Just Wow

This picture speaks a thousand words! Ain't it?

New York

She spends most of her time in New York city, USA.

Happy & Content

In all of her pictures, she looks happy and content with herself.

Wow!

The pose, the dress and Isabel. Just wow!

Artistic Shot

Her pictures are very artistically shot. It's a good job!

Multi-tasking

She lives both in the USA and India and spends time accordingly.

Big Following

Isabel currently has 150K Instagram followers and that's pretty big.

Isabel

She takes part in almost all the festivities.

Supercool

Isabel and her friend look supercool right?

Sunlight

Isabel shows off her back and the sunlight kisses it as well.

She'll Be Back

We're sure she'll be back in Bollywood pretty soon.

Party Gal

Isabel also attends several parties and concerts.

Katrina Kaif
