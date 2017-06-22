 »   »   » Katrina Kaif Starts Shooting For Thugs Of Hindostan!

Katrina Kaif who has a choc-o-bloc schedule with the promotions of Jagga Jasoos and rehearsals for her highly anticipated IIFA performance, left for Malta last night to start shooting for Thugs of Hindostan with Aamir Khan.

The star spends the next week at Malta, a small island country in the Mediterranean Sea for the first leg of the shoot, post which she returns at the end of the month for the promotions of Jagga Jasoos. In the meanwhile, the promotions of the adventure drama are in full swing as filmmaker Anurag Basu and Ranbir Kapoor will fulfill the planned marketing and promotional activities for the next week, until Katrina joins them.

Katrina Kaif flies to Malta for the shoot of Thugs Of Hindostan.

Even Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh are with Katrina Kaif in Malta for the shoot.

They also visited the best tourist spots of the place.

Katrina Kaif is also busy with the promotions of Jagga Jasoos.

She will also star in Aanand L Rai's upcoming project with Shahrukh Khan and Anushka Sharma.

The film will see Shahrukh Khan playing the role of a dwarf.

Katrina Kaif is fully busy with a lot of work already.

