 »   »   » CONTROVERSY TALK! Katrina Kaif SUPPORTS Sushant Singh Rajput Over His Ugly Fight With A Journalist!

CONTROVERSY TALK! Katrina Kaif SUPPORTS Sushant Singh Rajput Over His Ugly Fight With A Journalist!

Did Katrina Kaif just support Sushant Singh Rajput over his ugly fight with a senior journalist?

By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Not so long ago, the trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput's upcoming film, Raabta was released and at the trailer launch event, Sushant ended up having a heated argument with a senior journalist named Bharathi Pradhan.

It all started when Sushant Singh Rajput refused to comment on a national issue and the senior journalist took a dig at him by saying that being an actor, they should learn to address the national issue, leaving SSR furious!

Recently, Katrina Kaif was asked about her take on this entire controversy and here's what the lady has to say..

Is It Necessary For Celebs To Have An Opinion On Everything?

Is It Necessary For Celebs To Have An Opinion On Everything?

As reported by DNA, when HT cafe asked the actress that does she think it's becoming increasingly necessary for celebrities to have an opinion on everything, the actress replied, "Actually, that's a very good question. The answer for me is, no."

Katrina Supports SSR

Katrina Supports SSR

She further added, "For some people it might be yes. It's not necessary for me to have an opinion on everything. You might be right or I might not agree with your opinion, but why can't I not have an opinion?"

Her Statements Do Make Sense

Her Statements Do Make Sense

"I'm not well informed about half the things that go on in the world. Until I really want to sit down and do my research, I'd rather not say anything that I'm not sure about. If you are going to speak your mind on any sensitive topic, then by all means, have all the information available."

Does She Google Herself?

Does She Google Herself?

In the same interview, when Katrina was asked, does she Google herself, she said, "I only Google myself when people around me are freaking out about some piece of information that is all over."

Here’s What She Does..

Here’s What She Does..

"Then I go to Google to check the news feed to find that everyone's talking about the same thing because of similar headlines. Then, if I have to, I will pay attention to what the person is saying. If not, then I'm like, it's okay, it will come and it will go."

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
Other articles published on May 17, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Buy Movie Tickets

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos