 »   »   » CONTROVERSY TALK! Katrina Kaif SUPPORTS Sushant Singh Rajput Over His Ugly Fight With A Journalist!

Not so long ago, the trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput's upcoming
film, Raabta was released and at the trailer launch event, Sushant
ended up having a heated argument with a senior journalist named
Bharathi Pradhan.
It all started when Sushant Singh Rajput refused to comment on a
national issue and the senior journalist took a dig at him by
saying that being an actor, they should learn to address the
national issue, leaving SSR furious!
Recently, Katrina Kaif was asked about her take on this entire
controversy and here's what the lady has to say..
Is It Necessary For Celebs To
Have An Opinion On Everything?
As reported by DNA, when HT cafe asked the actress that does she
think it's becoming increasingly necessary for celebrities to have
an opinion on everything, the actress replied, "Actually, that's a
very good question. The answer for me is, no."
Katrina Supports SSR
She further added, "For some people it might be yes. It's not
necessary for me to have an opinion on everything. You might be
right or I might not agree with your opinion, but why can't I not
have an opinion?"
Her Statements Do Make
Sense
"I'm not well informed about half the things that go on in the
world. Until I really want to sit down and do my research, I'd
rather not say anything that I'm not sure about. If you are going
to speak your mind on any sensitive topic, then by all means, have
all the information available."
Does She Google Herself?
In the same interview, when Katrina was asked, does she Google
herself, she said, "I only Google myself when people around me are
freaking out about some piece of information that is all over."
Here’s What She Does..
"Then I go to Google to check the news feed to find that
everyone's talking about the same thing because of similar
headlines. Then, if I have to, I will pay attention to what the
person is saying. If not, then I'm like, it's okay, it will come
and it will go."
