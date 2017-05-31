 »   »   » HOT NOW! Katrina Kaif Talks About Her CATFIGHT With Deepika Padukone Over Shahrukh Khan’s Film!

Ever since Aanand L Rai and Shahrukh Khan have collaborated for a film, speculations have been rife that Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone might star together in the film.

Then we also heard that Katrina isn't much happy with Deepika coming on the board and have asked the director to either choose her or Deepika. Recently, while talking to DNA, Katrina broke her silence and this is what she has to say on the same..



Katrina On SRK-Aanand L Rai’s Film Speaking about the film, Katrina said, "With every film, comes a speculative story announcement! That's the one aspect of my life I never play around with because that is my work at the end of the day."

Katrina Wants To Wait For An Official Confirmation She further added, "And a place where one must behave in an absolutely professional manner and till the time it's confirmed and signed, I don't believe it's right to discuss or talk about it."

Kat Talks About Professionalism "Every actor and director should have that comfort of being able go through that process in a professional manner without added eyes on the project," mentioned Katrina.

Did Katrina Ask Mr Rai To Remove Deepika? "I don't think any actor in today's day and age is going around putting stipulations on their director. I am not comfortable talking about or having discussions on any film. I would rather like to give the directors their professional space to sort out or go through this process," said Katrina.

Does Katrina Find Actors Easier Than The Actresses? When asked about the same, she said, "Not at all. It depends on who it is. I got along very well with the girls on the Dream Team tour - Alia Bhatt and Parineeti Chopra - and was probably friendlier with them than the boys."

Katrina On Bonding With Alia & Parineeti "We would work out and go shopping together or see a film. with every human being it depends who and I am not the kind of human being who bonds instantly with any and everyone but I have my own bonds with people - especially those who are more amiable, nice and chilled out."

Katrina Reveals Which Film She Has Watched Recently.. "Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Kaabil and Begum Jaan. I loved them all," revealed the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actress.

Is She Planning To Sign A Movie With Arjun Or Varun? Katrina says, "I don't know! It's a funny thing with Arjun and Varun because we have known each other for a long time now and we have many a funny story from our earlier stories."

We Would Love To See Katrina With Varun/Arjun "They are people I have known for the longest time and there's a lot of fondness, love and warmth between us. I guess when the right film comes it will happen," concluded Katrina.



On the work front, Katrina will be next seen in Jagga Jasoos opposite her ex-boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor. Apart from JJ, she is also busy with the shooting of her upcoming film, Tiger Zinda Hai, opposite Salman Khan.