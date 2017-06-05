Katrina Kaif To Celebrate Her Birthday With Salman Khan In New York Secretly?
Katrina Kaif will turn a year older on July 16, 2017 and she'll be in New York for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards. During an interaction with the international media, Salman Khan jokingly said that the entire United States will celebrate Katrina's birthday and she responded laughing, "Yeah, yeah," with Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt in the backdrop.
Salman Khan said, "The whole country (USA) will celebrate her birthday and the day will be called 'Katrina Day'." Well, isn't Salman Khan such a charming man? So what special gift will Salman give to Katrina in NYC on her birthday? We'll have to wait and watch for that folks!
Birthday Date?
We'll have to wait and see if Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan head out on a birthday date secretly.
Joking Around
Salman Khan joked that the entire USA will celebrate her birthday as she's in the country.
Special Gift
We'll have to wait and watch what gift Salman Khan will give Katrina Kaif on her birthday.
IIFA In NYC
The IIFA Awards will be held in New York City on July 16, 2017 right on Katrina Kaif's birthday.