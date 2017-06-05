 »   »   » Katrina Kaif To Celebrate Her Birthday With Salman Khan In New York Secretly?

Katrina Kaif will turn a year older on July 16, 2017 and she'll be in New York for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards. During an interaction with the international media, Salman Khan jokingly said that the entire United States will celebrate Katrina's birthday and she responded laughing, "Yeah, yeah," with Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt in the backdrop.

Salman Khan said, "The whole country (USA) will celebrate her birthday and the day will be called 'Katrina Day'." Well, isn't Salman Khan such a charming man? So what special gift will Salman give to Katrina in NYC on her birthday? We'll have to wait and watch for that folks!