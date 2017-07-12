 »   »   » Katrina Kaif Will NEVER Reveal The Reason Behind Her Break-Up With Ranbir Kapoor!

Remember that interview of Deepika Padukone, in which she had mentioned that her partner had cheated on her?A Well, everybody knew that she was hinting at none other than Ranbir Kapoor.

Cut to present, her rival, Katrina Kaif is in the same situation now and when she was asked about her break-up, Katrina rather gave an unexpected reply. Want to know what she said? Read on...



Uh Oh.. "What is between two people, may be someone who has a magical skill will get it," said Katrina, while speaking about her break-up with Ranbir Kapoor.

'No One Is Going To Get That Out Of Me' "No one is going to get that out of me (referring to what she feels). So, it is not even a concern to me as that's what it is between two people," added Katrina.

'We Share A Great Equation' Speaking about her current equation with Ranbir, she said, "In terms of professional sphere, we were going to support the film. We both have a great work equation as actors, performers even today."

'Our Energies At Work Have Been Always Good' She further added, "With the two films that we did together our energies at work have always been good and we are just hoping to recreate that with this film too."

Katrina Also Praised Ranbir Not just that, Katrina also praised Ranbir, saying the actor's passion for cinema and his dedication to his craft is great.

We Gotta Agree With You, Kat! "He is someone who never loses focus or interest in cinema. He's very responsible as an actor to perform and deliver and that is great."

Katrina On Anurag Basu In the same interview, Katrina also talked about 'dada' Anurag Basu and told, "He doesn't want anything that is cliched. He wants to create something that one can connect to and is tangible. He doesn't want anything that seems rehearsed or is predictable."



Jagga Jasoos has been backed by Disney and Ranbir and Basu's Picture Shuru Productions and is all set to hit the theatres on July 14.