 »   »   » Were They FAKING Their Friendship? Katrina Kaif Will Never Work With Ranbir Kapoor Again!

Post their much-publicized breakup, everyone was quite curious to see the equation between former lovers Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif when it would come to promoting their upcoming film Jagga Jasoos.

However now, it seems that the friendly banter between the duo which we recently saw when they were spreading a word about Jagga Jasoos on a radio station doesn' indicate that all's well.



Katrina's Awkward Moment At a recent promotional event Kat was asked if she would sign another film with Ranbir Kapoor.

Katrina's Shocking Reply When Asked About Reuniting With Ranbir For A Film As per a Mid-day report, an otherwise elusive Kaif surprisingly revealed, "It's very difficult. People now have proof that he is a very trying and testing person."

Working With Ranbir Will Never Happen Again She further added, "Ranbir has also gestured [to me] to not work on a film together. It will never happen again."

Ranbir Kapoor Refuses To Comment; Ignores Kat's Reply Her answer left the reporters dumbfound. They were now eagerly waiting to hear Ranbir's reply who, on the other hand, turned down the interaction citing time constraints.

Is It The Matter Of Hearts Or Something Else? A director close to both the stars tells mid-day, "Katrina and Ranbir's dates are locked for the next few years. She has Tiger Zinda Hai' [alongside Salman Khan] and Thugs Of Hindostan with Aamir [Khan]. Ranbir is busy with the Sanjay Dutt biopic, and 'Dragon' [Ayan Mukerji's superhero drama]."

Well, we just hope that Ranbir and Kat forget their bitter past and continue doing films together as they look fabulous together on the big screen! What do you guys think?