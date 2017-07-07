 »   »   » OMG! Khushi Wants To Choose This Career; Sridevi Says She Is Waiting For The Shock To Happen!

Sridevi's daughters Jhanvi and Khushi are very famous among the young generation. We all know that Jhanvi is busy preparing herself for her Bollywood debut but do you know about Khushi's future plans?

Recently, in a candid chat with Pinkvilla, Sridevi Kapoor revealed that Khushi wants to get into modelling and she is waiting for that shock to happen. Scroll down for more.



Khushi Wants To Get Into Modelling "Yes, Khushi says she wants to get into modelling. Pehle, she wanted to become a doctor. Phir doctor se lawyer and now it's modelling."

I Am Waiting For The Shock.. ''So, I am waiting for the shock to happen."

We Are Comfortable With The Idea Of Khushi Joining Films "Woh instalment mein aa chuka hai. So yes, thanks to Janvi, we are now more comfortable with the idea of Khushi (in films) too."

On Her Fashion Choices "Well, I take inspiration from them (Jhanvi & Khushi). They guide me and I enjoy that. They are...Aaj ka hai." (They are the new generation.)''

They Know Better ''They know better. They know what is in fashion. Sometimes you are in your own world. As a mother, I have other things to take.''

I Enjoy Asking Them ''But, I enjoy asking them and we share. Sometimes, they ask me whether it looks good or not, what to change."

We Share The Taste.. ‘'The same way even I...we share each other's taste."



On a related note, Sridevi's Mom has hit the screens today and has got mostly positive reviews from the critics.



