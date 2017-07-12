 »   »   » Kim Sharma Holidays In Italy! Is She There With Her Alleged Boyfriend Arjun Khanna?

Kim Sharma had a tough year in 2017 as her Kenyan husband Ali Punjani divorced her out of the blue and Kim had to fly back to India and stay with her mother. Reports stated that she was penniless and later joined an NGO run by Jaaved Jaaferi and that is where she met her alleged boyfriend Arjun Khanna.

Now, her Instagram pictures are brimming with joy and hope as she's holidaying in Italy. She visited the ever sunny Isles of Capri and enjoyed all the tourist spots. We wonder if she was holidaying with her rumoured boyfriend Arjun Khanna. However, he's not to be seen in any of her pictures!