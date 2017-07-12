 »   »   » Kim Sharma Holidays In Italy! Is She There With Her Alleged Boyfriend Arjun Khanna?

Kim Sharma had a tough year in 2017 as her Kenyan husband Ali Punjani divorced her out of the blue and Kim had to fly back to India and stay with her mother. Reports stated that she was penniless and later joined an NGO run by Jaaved Jaaferi and that is where she met her alleged boyfriend Arjun Khanna.
Now, her Instagram pictures are brimming with joy and hope as she's holidaying in Italy. She visited the ever sunny Isles of Capri and enjoyed all the tourist spots. We wonder if she was holidaying with her rumoured boyfriend Arjun Khanna. However, he's not to be seen in any of her pictures!
Kim Sharma
Kim Sharma is having a vacation in Italy and looks happier than ever.
Italian Holiday
It is rumoured that she's in Italy with her alleged boyfriend Arjun Khanna.
Boat Ride
Arjun Khanna and Kim Sharma met during work as they both are a part of Javeed Jaaferi's NGO.
Yellow Lambretta
Kim Sharma's Kenyan husband divorced her earlier this year and left her heartbroken.
Back Home
She returned to India and stayed with her mother in Mumbai.
Basking In The Sun
Reports claim that she was penniless when she came back home.
New Love
We wish she'll find new love and be happy all over again!
Brand Strategist
She is reportedly working as a brand strategist in Jaaved Jaaferi's NGO.
Sparks Of Love
Sparks flew when Kim and Arjun met and now they are dating each other.
Tycoon
Her ex-husband Ali Punjani runs a hotel chain in Kenya and is a business tycoon.
Enjoying
We're sure that she's enjoying her trip in Italy.
Story first published: Wednesday, July 12, 2017, 17:37 [IST]
Please Wait while comments are loading...