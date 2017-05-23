 »   »   » Kiran Rao DEFENDS Husband Aamir Khan On Rumours Related To Fatima Sana Shaikh!

Lately, Aamir Khan's Thugs Of Hindostan has been grabbing
headlines for reasons both good and bad.
After much speculations about the film's leading ladies, it was
finally announced that Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif have
bagged the project.
Since the time it was made official about Fatima sharing screen
space with Aamir once in this film after Dangal, strong whispers
started doing the rounds that the lady has bagged the film due to
Aamir's recommendation.
While Aamir and Fatima have stayed mum on these rumours, Aamir's
wife Kiran Rao has spoken her mind...
What Exactly Happened
At a event, Kiran was asked about the rumours afloat that Aamir
helped Fatima get the role in Thugs Of Hindostan.
Kiran Gives A Blunt Reply
To this, she gave a stern response by saying, "We don't deal
with casting. Aamir, Adi and Victor decided the casting so they
must have given it a good thought because it's a big film. There
has to be merit or else they wouldn't take risk with such a big
film."
Rumours About Kiran Being Upset
With Aamir's Closeness With Fatima
There were strong whispers doing the rounds about Kiran being
miffed with Aamir for casting Fatima. However the lady's recent
statement paints a different picture altogether as she spoke in
defense of the 'Dangal' actress.
Fatima Had To Start From
Scratch
Despite achieving fame with Dangal, Fatima had earlier said that
she had to start from scratch to bag this film.
Does She Want To Be A Typical
YRF Heroine?
Fatima was quoted as saying, "I am thrilled to be a YRF heroine.
But I also want to do the typical YRF heroine... where the sari
(pallu) flies, and there's running around the trees,"
We hope your dream comes true soon, Fatima!
