 »   »   » Kiran Rao DEFENDS Husband Aamir Khan On Rumours Related To Fatima Sana Shaikh!

Lately, Aamir Khan's Thugs Of Hindostan has been grabbing headlines for reasons both good and bad.

After much speculations about the film's leading ladies, it was finally announced that Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif have bagged the project.



Since the time it was made official about Fatima sharing screen space with Aamir once in this film after Dangal, strong whispers started doing the rounds that the lady has bagged the film due to Aamir's recommendation.



While Aamir and Fatima have stayed mum on these rumours, Aamir's wife Kiran Rao has spoken her mind...



What Exactly Happened At a event, Kiran was asked about the rumours afloat that Aamir helped Fatima get the role in Thugs Of Hindostan.

Kiran Gives A Blunt Reply To this, she gave a stern response by saying, "We don't deal with casting. Aamir, Adi and Victor decided the casting so they must have given it a good thought because it's a big film. There has to be merit or else they wouldn't take risk with such a big film."

Rumours About Kiran Being Upset With Aamir's Closeness With Fatima There were strong whispers doing the rounds about Kiran being miffed with Aamir for casting Fatima. However the lady's recent statement paints a different picture altogether as she spoke in defense of the 'Dangal' actress.

Fatima Had To Start From Scratch Despite achieving fame with Dangal, Fatima had earlier said that she had to start from scratch to bag this film.

Does She Want To Be A Typical YRF Heroine? Fatima was quoted as saying, "I am thrilled to be a YRF heroine. But I also want to do the typical YRF heroine... where the sari (pallu) flies, and there's running around the trees,"



We hope your dream comes true soon, Fatima!