 »   »   » Kriti Sanon Chats On WhatsApp With This Actor All The Time!

Not only are common folks addicted to WhatsApp, even Bollywood stars are hooked to it so much so, that Raabta star Kriti Sanon spends most of her time chatting with Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty on it. The duo are good friends and keep in touch with each other on WhatsApp due to their hectic schedule.

She opened up on bonding with Athiya Shetty as, "I have this strange connect with Athiya, who I am extremely friendly with. We bond like crazy and she's possibly one of those few people who I'm always chatting with on WhatsApp."

Kriti Sanon had previously revealed that she finds it hard to make friends in the Bollywood film industry and is now only close to Athiya Shetty. When asked why she finds it difficult to mingle with others, she said, "It's not like I know them from my bachpan."

Also, Kriti's latest release Raabta did not fare well at the box office; it ended up being a flop. The film also starred Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role and had a cameo appearance from Deepika Padukone as well.