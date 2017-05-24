 »   »   » Kriti Sanon Talks About Her Link Up Rumours With Sushant Singh Rajput

Raabta is in the news since its inception, all thanks to Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput's rumoured affair.

The two are often spotted together and love spending time with each other. But Kriti Sanon says that they are nothing but good friends. In an exclusive chat with our reporter, Kriti revealed that these rumours do not affect her friendship with Sushant.



The stunning actress also said that she and Sushant Singh Rajput laugh after reading their link-up stories as these reports are far from real.



When asked about her co-stars, she said, ''Sushant Singh Rajput and Tiger Shroff are very hard working, while Varun Dhawan is very spontaneous.''



For the uninitiated, Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's film is based on the theme of incarnation and revolves around Shiv and Saira's love story which transcends time. Deepika Padukone has a special cameo in the movie.



Raabta has been directed by Dinesh Vijan and will hit the screens on June 9.