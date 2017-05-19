 »   »   » Kya Kehna Turns 17! Saif Ali Khan On How His Wardrobe Malfunction On The Sets Left Him RED-FACED!

Kundan Shah's Kya Kehna was a film way ahead of its time. Starring Saif Ali Khan, Preity Zinta and Chandrachur Singh, it told a tale of an taboo issue of premarital pregnancy.

While Preity played the main protagonist, Saif essayed the role of her lover who dumps her as soon as he learns of her pregnancy. The movie opens to critical acclaim and even bagged awards.

As Kya Kehna clocked 17 years today, Saif spoke to Hindustan Times about his fond memories of the film...

On Being A Bad Boy "The unique part about my character was that it was a slightly negative role, which was quite dynamic. The role was that of a bad boy. The girl falls for him and he dumps her." The Scene Which Failed To Make It In The Film "The director wrote a scene where my character confronts his mother, and in a Freudian way, accuses her of being with other men. It was a different angle, but later, one of the producers found it too much and cut it from the film." Preity Kept Talking About Her Cheques And Career This film also marked the first collaboration between Saif and Preity. Speaking about his co-star, Saif revealed, "Preity was great fun to work with-so bubbly and energetic-she kept talking about her cheques and career." When Preity Asked 'How's The Heart-Attack?' He added, "She talked non-stop throughout the film's shoot. Kundan almost had a heart attack at that time, not directly related to her I hope, and she asked him, 'Sir, how is the heart attack?' and he said, 'Very good'!" Saif's Oops Moment "We were shooting in Switzerland and I was giving a shot while rolling down a hill or something, and I tore my black leather pants and you could see my white underwear. I think they printed it because they couldn't get it again. I was hoping no one would notice." On Why He Doesn't Watch Kya Kehna When It Airs On TV "I had too bad a haircut to do that (watch the film). I very rarely watch my films again."

Have you folks watched this film? Any memories associated with it?