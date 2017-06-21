 »   »   » Leaked Pictures! Priyanka Chopra's First Look From Her Hollywood Film A Kid Like Jake!

Priyanka Chopra is getting prettier by the day and her latest leaked pictures from the sets of her upcoming Hollywood film A Kid Like Jake proves it. The actress is seen sporting a lovely orange dress and is walking around like sunshine
Her gorgeous smile can brighten up a dull day and everything looks perfect from head to toe! Check out the pictures below...
Orange Dress
Priyanka Chopra looks stunning in her orange dress and cool sunglasses.
A Kid Like Jake
She is seen shooting for her upcoming Hollywood film A Kid Like Jake.
Grand Release
The film is scheduled to hit the theatres worldwide in 2018.
Double Bonanza
She has two Hollywood films up her sleeve as of now.
Bollywood?
Priyanka Chopra has not signed any Bollywood film yet.
Hollywood First
We guess her complete focus is only on Hollywood now.
Quantico
She entered the US entertainment industry by starring in the television series Quantico.
It's A Hit
Quantico had a successful run of two seasons and was a hit.
Baywatch Babe
Her Hollywood debut film Baywatch bombed at the box office worldwide.
PeeCee
People labelled the latest Baywatch film as boring and uninteresting.
Hoping For The Best
We're sure her next film A Kid Like Jake will do better at the box office
