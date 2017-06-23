 »   »   » LEAKED! Pictures Of Shahrukh Khan's Cameo Scene With Salman Khan In Tubelight Go Viral!

LEAKED! Pictures Of Shahrukh Khan's Cameo Scene With Salman Khan In Tubelight Go Viral!

By:
In less than twenty hours of the film's release, pictures of Shahrukh Khan's special appearance in Salman Khan's Tubelight have leaked online, and it has taken the Internet by storm.

In these leaked pictures, SRK can be seen donning the avatar of a magician and is seen helping Salman Khan, who plays the role of Laxman, to believe in himself. Have a look at their pictures..

Leaked Picture

Here's the leaked picture of Shahrukh Khan & Salman Khan from Tubelight.

SRK Looks Every Bit Hot!

Let's take a moment to praise how hot does Shahrukh Khan look in these leaked pictures.

SRK-Salman Reunion

Shahrukh & Salman were last seen together in Om Shaanti Om's title track. And the duo re-united after a good eleven years.

Fans Go Gaga Over Them

Their fans are going gaga over their bromance and why not? After all, it does not happen often!

SRK's Fans Go Gaga Over His Role

Ever since, SRK's cameo scene got leaked, fans are losing their mind after seeing the actor in a magician's avatar.

When Salman Talked About SRK's Cameo

Recently, during the promotion of Tubelight, Salman had said that it took just a phone call to convince Shahrukh to do a special appearance in the film.

SRK Instantly Said 'Yes' To Salman

Salman had said SRK didn't even listen to the entire conversation before saying ‘yes'.

Here's What Happened!

"When Kabir narrated the subject to me, he said for this role we should get Shahrukh. So, I called up Shahrukh and told him, ‘In Tubelight, there's this small', and he cut me, saying, ‘It's done'. He didn't even let me complete the sentence. He just said ‘it's done'," had said Salman.


Tubelight is set against the backdrop of the 1962 India-China war. While Sohail Khan plays the role of a soldier, Salman plays his simpleton brother.

Read more about: shahrukh khan, salman khan, tubelight
