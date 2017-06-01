 »   »   » Listen Up Deepika & Katrina! Alia Bhatt Feels Ranveer Singh Is NOT Normal But Ranbir Kapoor Is!

There's no denying that Alia Bhatt will be the next female superstar of the B-town and one can guess it from the kind of films, she has been doing in the past five years.

She is all set to collaborate with Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh on the work front for Dragon and Gully Boy respectively, and in her latest interview with HT, she mentions the difference between them.

Ranveer Isn’t Normal: Alia "Ranveer is just crazy. I have a complete blast when I am working with him, since he is so mad that you can't help but ask, "Listen, are you okay? All's good in the hood?" because this isn't normal behaviour." But She Loves Ranveer As He Is! "But that's what I love about him: that he is so out there with his enthusiasm. And it's all real and nothing is made up, which is why I feel people connect with him and love him so much." Alia On Ranbir "Ranbir, on the other hand, isn't like that, as he is way more into his performance and art. He doesn't say much, silently observes, and is very relaxed about the whole thing." Alia Is Still A Fan Girl For Ranbir "I have always been a Ranbir fan, especially since Saawariya (2007). So it's a very big deal that I am working with him," concluded Alia Bhatt. Alia On The Rumours About Her Affair With Sidharth "I think it's ‘faction'. I now have a new term for this. When people use the world ‘rumour', I am like, ‘Kahaan ka rumour? Woh ho gaya. Abhi rumour nahi hai; ye purana ho gaya hai'" "Earlier, stories would call ‘rumoured lovebirds'. Now, there's no rumour; it's just lovebirds ." She Admits That She Does Spend A Lot Of Time With Him Alia says, "There's no denying that I do spend time with him. So, I am not going to say that, ‘Oh, I wasn't spotted with Sid'. I was seen and I am okay with people spotting me there." Sidharth Is Special: Alia "I am very happy going to parties with him and being spotted at lunches with him. But I do the same thing with my other friends as well and spend time with them too. But Sidharth is and will always be special. That goes without saying." Alia On Her Mommy’s Comment On Sidharth Malhotra Recently, Alia's mommy, Soni Razdan had said, "She is not wasting time with Sidharth Malhotra." When Alia was asked did her mommy just confirm her relationship, here's what she said: "I think what she meant to say - in a holistic manner - that, ‘even if she was dating Sid, why I should have a problem.'" Rumours About Sid Doesn’t Affect Her Anymore.. "There was a point when I used to find this piece of information interesting because I was like, ‘wow, they are talking about it.'" "Then, there was a point when I used to find it irritating, and then it stopped affecting me at all. Now, it has reached a point where it's not even information anymore."

It seems Alia is not ready yet to make her relationship official with Sid!

