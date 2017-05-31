 »   »   » Locals Mistake Salman Khan's Tubelight Sets To Be A Real Army Base! Police Called To Calm Them Down

Salman Khan's Tubelight was shot in Ladakh and director Kabir Khan has an eye for details, so much so, that he erected a set which looks exactly like an army base and this got the locals worried as to what's happening in their neighbourhood.
The locals got really suspicious about the army base and walked to the police station to get more information regarding the army camp. The police had to calm them down saying it's just a movie set and nothing else and the news of Salman Khan being amongst them really cheered them up!
Locals in Ladakh mistook Tubelight sets for a real army base.
Confused and worried, they went to the police station to verify it.
The police calmed them down saying it's just a movie set.
Anyone will get worried if an army camp is suddenly visible in their neighbourhood.
Salman Khan's Tubelight is all set for a Diwali 2017 release.
Wednesday, May 31, 2017
