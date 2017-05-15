 »   »   » SHOCKING! Madhuri Dixit's Ex Manager REVEALS Her Affair With Sanjay Dutt Was Fabricated By Producers

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
While Madhuri Dixit was the reigning queen of Bollywood in the
90s after delivering back to back box office hits, her personal
life too was a constant topic of discussion.
She was linked with some of her co-stars like Sanjay Dutt, Anil
Kapoor, Jackie Shroff during those days. But now, her ex manager
Rikku Rakesh Nath has made some shocking revelations about
those scandals in his recent interview with Rediff.
Read on to know more...
All Her Scandals Were Created By
Producers
In the interview, Nath revealed that Madhuri's scandals
involving Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff and Mithun Chakraborty were
pure fabrications.
The Truth Behind Madhuri's Link
Up With Anil Kapoor
"If she was doing four films with Anil, till the time their
romance story didn't come out, the film would not be hot and
saleable."
Linking Madhuri With Mithun,
Jackie And Sanjay Dutt Was A Business Strategy
"Some scandals were created with Mithun and Jackie (Shroff) and
even with Sanjay Dutt. All this was business strategy.
Her name has been linked with Sanjay Dutt a lot because in those
days she was doing 5, 6 films with him. Most of them became
hits."
When Anil Kapoor Was Hesitant
About Madhuri Being Cast In Teezab
As per Rikku Rakesh Nath, when Anil Kapoor was told that the
'Abodh' actress Madhuri would be cast opposite him in Teezab
he said, "She looks good, but doesn't look like a cabaret dancer." However Madhuri auditioned for that role and passed with flying
colors. The rest is history.
Madhuri- A Humble Star
"Madhuri did not change even after she became an overnight star.
People around her changed; they started calling her 'Madam' and
giving her special treatment. But she was the same person."
She Was A Jhalli At Home
"Even after she became a star, Madhuri did not stop living her
life. She would go out shopping or eating out with her sisters
Bharathi and Rupa when they visited from abroad.
At home, Madhuri would be like a jhalli. I am not saying that in
a wrong way. She was a pampered kid and sleep in her mother's
lap.
She would go to the kitchen herself and get a thali of food, cross
her legs and eat.Even today, she does that."
Madhuri Dixit Was Offered Urmila
Matodkar's Role In Judaai
Yes, you heard it right! The 'Dhak Dhak' girl was offered Urmila
Matodkar's role in Judaai. But she turned it down as she was not
comfortable doing the extra glamorous role.
She Even Rejected Veer Zara
The actress was also approached for Veer Zara but she turned it
down because she was on the family way.
Do you folks feel she shouldn't have turn down these films? We
would love to know your thoughts on the same.
Story first published: Monday, May 15, 2017, 16:10 [IST]
