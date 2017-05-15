 »   »   » SHOCKING! Madhuri Dixit's Ex Manager REVEALS Her Affair With Sanjay Dutt Was Fabricated By Producers

While Madhuri Dixit was the reigning queen of Bollywood in the 90s after delivering back to back box office hits, her personal life too was a constant topic of discussion.

She was linked with some of her co-stars like Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff during those days. But now, her ex manager Rikku Rakesh Nath has made some shocking revelations about those scandals in his recent interview with Rediff.

All Her Scandals Were Created By Producers In the interview, Nath revealed that Madhuri's scandals involving Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff and Mithun Chakraborty were pure fabrications. The Truth Behind Madhuri's Link Up With Anil Kapoor "If she was doing four films with Anil, till the time their romance story didn't come out, the film would not be hot and saleable." Linking Madhuri With Mithun, Jackie And Sanjay Dutt Was A Business Strategy "Some scandals were created with Mithun and Jackie (Shroff) and even with Sanjay Dutt. All this was business strategy. Her name has been linked with Sanjay Dutt a lot because in those days she was doing 5, 6 films with him. Most of them became hits." When Anil Kapoor Was Hesitant About Madhuri Being Cast In Teezab As per Rikku Rakesh Nath, when Anil Kapoor was told that the 'Abodh' actress Madhuri would be cast opposite him in Teezab he said, "She looks good, but doesn't look like a cabaret dancer." However Madhuri auditioned for that role and passed with flying colors. The rest is history. Madhuri- A Humble Star "Madhuri did not change even after she became an overnight star. People around her changed; they started calling her 'Madam' and giving her special treatment. But she was the same person." She Was A Jhalli At Home "Even after she became a star, Madhuri did not stop living her life. She would go out shopping or eating out with her sisters Bharathi and Rupa when they visited from abroad. At home, Madhuri would be like a jhalli. I am not saying that in a wrong way. She was a pampered kid and sleep in her mother's lap.

She would go to the kitchen herself and get a thali of food, cross her legs and eat.Even today, she does that." Madhuri Dixit Was Offered Urmila Matodkar's Role In Judaai Yes, you heard it right! The 'Dhak Dhak' girl was offered Urmila Matodkar's role in Judaai. But she turned it down as she was not comfortable doing the extra glamorous role. She Even Rejected Veer Zara The actress was also approached for Veer Zara but she turned it down because she was on the family way.

Do you folks feel she shouldn't have turn down these films? We would love to know your thoughts on the same.