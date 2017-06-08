 »   »   » Kriti Sanon & Sushant Singh Rajput's Raabta Wins Battle Against Magadheera Plagiarism Case!

Kriti Sanon & Sushant Singh Rajput's Raabta Wins Battle Against Magadheera Plagiarism Case!

By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

The verdict on the Magadheera-Raabta plagiarism row is out and Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's Raabta has come out as a clear winner as the makers of Magadheera have withdrawn their case giving Raabta a clear victory.

Director of Raabta Dinesh Vijan had revealed in an interview to Bollywoodlife that he's fully confident about his film's story and it isn't anywhere minutely similar to the Telugu film Magadheera. Well, thankfully justice has found its way and delivered the best!

Victory

Victory

Raabta wins the plagiarism case against Magadheera as the makers withdraw their complaint.

Starcast

Starcast

Raabta stars Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead roles.

Cool Song

Cool Song

Deepika Padukone will be seen in a song in the film Raabta.

Cameo

Cameo

Deepika Padukone also has a cameo role in the film.

Horse Racing

Horse Racing

Raabta revolves around the storyline of horse racing.

Horse Riding Lessons

Horse Riding Lessons

Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput took professional horse riding lessons for Raabta.

Tough Sport

Tough Sport

Kriti Sanon injured herself twice during the shoot of the movie.

Bruises

Bruises

She suffered bruises as she fell from the horse twice.

Not A Rip Off

Not A Rip Off

Magadheera is a Telugu film which released in the year 2009.

Starcast

Starcast

Magadheera starred Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles.

Read more about: kriti sanon
Story first published: Thursday, June 8, 2017, 13:39 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 8, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos