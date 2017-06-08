 »   »   » Kriti Sanon & Sushant Singh Rajput's Raabta Wins Battle Against Magadheera Plagiarism Case!

The verdict on the Magadheera-Raabta plagiarism row is out and Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's Raabta has come out as a clear winner as the makers of Magadheera have withdrawn their case giving Raabta a clear victory.
Director of Raabta Dinesh Vijan had revealed in an interview to Bollywoodlife that he's fully confident about his film's story and it isn't anywhere minutely similar to the Telugu film Magadheera. Well, thankfully justice has found its way and delivered the best!
Victory
Raabta wins the plagiarism case against Magadheera as the makers withdraw their complaint.
Starcast
Raabta stars Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead roles.
Cool Song
Deepika Padukone will be seen in a song in the film Raabta.
Cameo
Deepika Padukone also has a cameo role in the film.
Horse Racing
Raabta revolves around the storyline of horse racing.
Horse Riding Lessons
Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput took professional horse riding lessons for Raabta.
Tough Sport
Kriti Sanon injured herself twice during the shoot of the movie.
Bruises
She suffered bruises as she fell from the horse twice.
Not A Rip Off
Magadheera is a Telugu film which released in the year 2009.
Starcast
Magadheera starred Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles.
Story first published: Thursday, June 8, 2017, 13:39 [IST]
