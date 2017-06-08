 »   »   » Kriti Sanon & Sushant Singh Rajput's Raabta Wins Battle Against Magadheera Plagiarism Case!

The verdict on the Magadheera-Raabta plagiarism row is out and Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's Raabta has come out as a clear winner as the makers of Magadheera have withdrawn their case giving Raabta a clear victory.

Director of Raabta Dinesh Vijan had revealed in an interview to Bollywoodlife that he's fully confident about his film's story and it isn't anywhere minutely similar to the Telugu film Magadheera. Well, thankfully justice has found its way and delivered the best!