 »   »   » So Sad! Mahesh Manjrekar Got Angry With Reema Lagoo On Vaastav Sets; Regrets It Now!

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
Late actress Reema Lagoo worked with director Mahesh Manjrekar
in Vaastav. After her death, Mahesh recalled how he got upset with
Reema on the movie's sets and he regrets his decision now.
Read what Mahesh Manjrekar told Indian Express.
Here Is What Happened
"First we shot a scene inside, where Sanju is with the whole
family, this is the scene before he dies. We did this in one take,
and I wanted this so that the emotions come out.''
We Had To Shift Outside For
Reema's Scene
''Then we had to shift outside for Reema's scene. Now that took
a little time because of the lighting and all.''
I Got So Angry With Her
''When the shot got ready and Reema came out, I got so angry
with her.''
''She had slept! I asked her why did she do that. This was ‘her'
scene! Due to sleep, her eyes got swollen and I wanted resolve in
her eyes for she was about to kill her son.''
It Was Unfair
''So, we did some make-up. I was angry. Now, when I think I feel
it was unfair. We took some time for that shot and it was late in
the night so, poor lady must have been sleepy."
Why He Chose Reema For
Vaastav
"Reema has been one of the greatest actors of all times. For
Vaastav, I wanted an individual strong enough to play a woman who
stands by her ideals. Reema was that.''
The Film Was Set In Post-Mills
Strike
''The film was set in post-Mills strike movement, and during
those times women worked very hard to make ends meet. They were
very strong. So, this character was also like that. Reema was
brilliant in that part."
Reema Was Family
"Reema was family. She was not actor Reema for me. I went to her
house for dinners, meetings. I had a personal bond with her. She
was a fantastic human being, always warm.''
She Came From Theatre
''She came from theatre, which has no place for hierarchy. She
was a product of that space, so, she treated everyone same. She
never had any airs about herself."
I Wanted To Do A Movie With
Her
"Just two days ago, I came across a picture of her from our show
Tu Maza Jamena. Someone had posted that photo on Facebook. I
started thinking about her and felt I should get a role for her and
do a movie with her again.''
It's A Huge Loss For Us
''It had been long we hadn't worked together. And today, I got
this news. It is very sad and a huge loss to all of us."
Reema Lagoo died on Thursday (18th May) after a heart
attack.
Story first published: Thursday, May 18, 2017, 14:58 [IST]
Please Wait while comments are loading...