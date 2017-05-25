IN TROUBLE! Makers Of SS Rajmouli's Magadheera File A Legal Suit Against Sushant-Kriti's Raabta
Dinesh Vijan's directorial film Raabta has landed into in trouble once again.
While Sushant Singh Rajput's ugly spat with a senior journalist
became a talking point at the trailer launch event, many people
even spoke about the film's striking resemblance in plot to SS
Rajamouli's bloackbuster movie Magadheera which starred Ram Charan
Teja and Kajal Aggarwal in lead roles.
Now if reports are to be believed then the makers of Magadheera
have approached the Hyderabad court to seek in injunction against
the film's release.
As per movie trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the makers of
'Magadheera' have gone to the court contending that the Raabta
makers have copied the unique story and plotline in violation of
its copyright. He tweeted...
pic.twitter.com/KA6INffWBC
— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 24, 2017
Further it is said that the Hyderabad court has issued a notice
and posted the matter to June 1 to decide whether the film should
be permitted to release on June 9.
Oh no! This might come in as a huge disappointment of all
Sushant- Kriti's fans who have been eagerly waiting for the
film.
Raabta also stars 'Neerja' fame Jim Sarbh and a cameo by
Rajkummar Rao who plays a 324 year old man in the film.