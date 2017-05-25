 »   »   »  IN TROUBLE! Makers Of SS Rajmouli's Magadheera File A Legal Suit Against Sushant-Kriti's Raabta

Dinesh Vijan's directorial film Raabta has landed into in trouble once again.

While Sushant Singh Rajput's ugly spat with a senior journalist became a talking point at the trailer launch event, many people even spoke about the film's striking resemblance in plot to SS Rajamouli's bloackbuster movie Magadheera which starred Ram Charan Teja and Kajal Aggarwal in lead roles.



Now if reports are to be believed then the makers of Magadheera have approached the Hyderabad court to seek in injunction against the film's release.



As per movie trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the makers of 'Magadheera' have gone to the court contending that the Raabta makers have copied the unique story and plotline in violation of its copyright. He tweeted...



Further it is said that the Hyderabad court has issued a notice and posted the matter to June 1 to decide whether the film should be permitted to release on June 9.



Oh no! This might come in as a huge disappointment of all Sushant- Kriti's fans who have been eagerly waiting for the film.



Raabta also stars 'Neerja' fame Jim Sarbh and a cameo by Rajkummar Rao who plays a 324 year old man in the film.

