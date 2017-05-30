Malaika Arora & Sara Ali Khan Work Out At The Gym Together! Call Themselves 'Monkeys'
Sara Ali Khan is mingling with everyone in Bollywood and was seen working out at the gym with Nimrat Kaur. She was seen working out with Malaika Arora also and it looks like Sara is getting trained with the best and also her friendship is blossoming with Nimrat and Malaika.
Check out Sara Ali Khan working out at the gym with Malaika Arora below!
Malaika & Sara
"Monkeys jus hanging.....don't ask me why, but we had fun. ones name #saraalikhan the other @namratapurohit" captioned Malaika on Instagram.
KJO
Karan Johar wanted Sara Ali Khan to mingle with everyone at his birthday bash and she did as advised.
Birthday Bash
Nimrat Kaur and Sara Ali Khan's friendship clicked at the Karan Johar's birthday bash.
Perfect Figure
Malaika Arora has the perfect figure despite being in her forties and having two children.