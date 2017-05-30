 »   »   » Malaika Arora & Sara Ali Khan Work Out At The Gym Together! Call Themselves 'Monkeys'

Malaika Arora & Sara Ali Khan Work Out At The Gym Together! Call Themselves 'Monkeys'

By:
Sara Ali Khan is mingling with everyone in Bollywood and was seen working out at the gym with Nimrat Kaur. She was seen working out with Malaika Arora also and it looks like Sara is getting trained with the best and also her friendship is blossoming with Nimrat and Malaika.

Check out Sara Ali Khan working out at the gym with Malaika Arora below!

"Monkeys jus hanging.....don't ask me why, but we had fun. ones name #saraalikhan the other @namratapurohit" captioned Malaika on Instagram.

Sara Ali Khan was also seen working out with Nimrat Kaur.

Malaika Arora and Sara Ali Khan became buddies at Karan Johar's birthday bash.

Karan Johar wanted Sara Ali Khan to mingle with everyone at his birthday bash and she did as advised.

A new friendship is blooming between Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur.

Nimrat Kaur is helping Sara Ali Khan become fit and ready for her Bollywood debut.

Nimrat Kaur and Sara Ali Khan's friendship clicked at Karan Johar's birthday bash.

Sara Ali Khan is in safe hands as she's being trained by Malaika Arora.

Malaika Arora has the perfect figure despite being in her forties.

Malaika Arora is mostly seen shaking a leg at item numbers in Bollywood.

Story first published: Tuesday, May 30, 2017, 11:05 [IST]
