Malaika Arora Shares A Throwback Picture Clicked By Ex-husband Arbaaz Khan! View Pic

After Malaika Arora divorced her husband Arbaaz Khan, the only thing which binds the couple together is their son Arhaan. Yes, the only reason why Arbaaz-Malaika are friends is that they need to take care of the boy and he's the only one who keeps them connected.

Also, Malaika shared a throwback picture of little Arhaan sitting on his mommy's lap and the image was clicked by Arbaaz Khan. The picture is too cute! Check it out below...

Malaika captioned the picture as, "Precious precious moments. I guess the rains make me all nostalgic."

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan are blessed with a boy Arhaan.

Arhaan is now the only binding force between his parents.

Malaika and Arbaaz divorced each other after a marriage which lasted for 18 good years.

The reason for their divorce is still unknown as the duo have kept the reason under wraps.

Reports state that Malaika divorced Arbaaz as he had an unsuccessful career.

However, none of it has been confirmed and they're just speculations.

Malaika Arora is seen in TV shows most of the time as a judge.

She was recently seen working out in the gym with Sara Ali Khan.

Malaika and Arbaaz have remained good friends even after their divorce.

Even Salman Khan could not convince Malaika Arora to remain in the marriage with Arbaaz Khan.

Malaika Arora is seen in item numbers in many Bollywood films.

