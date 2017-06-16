Malaika Arora Shares A Throwback Picture Clicked By Ex-husband Arbaaz Khan! View Pic
By: Vinod Dsouza
After Malaika Arora divorced her husband Arbaaz Khan, the only thing which binds the couple together is their son Arhaan. Yes, the only reason why Arbaaz-Malaika are friends is that they need to take care of the boy and he's the only one who keeps them connected.
Also, Malaika shared a throwback picture of little Arhaan sitting on his mommy's lap and the image was clicked by Arbaaz Khan. The picture is too cute! Check it out below...
Malaika-Arhaan
Malaika captioned the picture as, "Precious precious moments. I guess the rains make me all nostalgic."
What's The Reason?
The reason for their divorce is still unknown as the duo have kept the reason under wraps.
Tough Nut
Even Salman Khan could not convince Malaika Arora to remain in the marriage with Arbaaz Khan.
