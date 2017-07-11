 »   »   » Malaika Arora Turns Up The Heat In Her Beach Pictures In Spain! View Here

Malaika Arora Turns Up The Heat In Her Beach Pictures In Spain! View Here

Posted By:
The sizzling Malaika Arora is holidaying in Spain and is teasing all her social media followers by posting stunning pictures by the beach and she looks so peaceful under the summer sun. She's been holidaying quite a lot lately and we just can't stop looking at her pictures.

Check out the pictures of Malaika Arora holidaying in Spain below!

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora captioned the picture on Instagram as, "Under the spanish sky."

Summer Beckons

She posted the image on Instagram with a short and sweet message as, "Summer beckons."

Stairway To Heaven

Malaika Arora rightfully captioned this pictures as, "Stairway to heaven."

Hot As Hell

Just a few months ago, she posted a picture sporting an orange swimsuit and looked hot as hell.

Fun In The Sun

Malaika Arora has a lot of fun whenever she hits the beach.

That Pose!

Well, it's pretty awesome what Malaika Arora can do if given a surf board.

Scuba Diving

She also went scuba diving with her son. So cool right?

Cool As A Cucumber

Malaika Arora swims down under and looks cool as a cucumber.

Insta Friendly!

These kinda pictures are pretty normal on Instagram. What do you think, folks?

Beach Baby

There is nothing which can make you calm other than strolling across the beach.

Fit As A Fiddle

We gotta admire Malaika Arora's fitness here! Wow!

Good Times

It's good to see that Malaika Arora and her close ones are having a good time!

Malaika Arora Khan (Bollywood)
Story first published: Tuesday, July 11, 2017, 15:49 [IST]
