Mangalorean Contribution To Bollywood Is Immense! Says Konkani Star Ester Noronha
The coastal city of Karnataka, Mangalore has provided Bollywood with the best talents and stars like Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone, Shilpa Shetty, Suniel Shetty, Genelia D'souza and Freida Pinto. Many directors, producers and choreographers alike hail from the coastal city as well.
Konkani actress Ester Noronha took to Instagram and said that Mangaloreans have patronised many film industries and it's time to stand up for their own regional cinema. She said, "We have patronised many other films and industries of National and other regional categories. It's now time to stand up for our own regional cinema and industry and make our identity and existence known on a greater level. If we can do it for others, we can definitely do it for ourselves."
Ester Noronha's latest film 'Sophiya' has released all across Mangalore and it's doing pretty well at the box office too. The film is in their local language Konkani and Tulu. Will she make a debut in Bollywood next? We never know!
For Konkani Film Lover's of Udupi... Most awaited Konkani mega hit film releasing at INOX Udupi Manipal from today 3 pm (19-5-17) onwards... Please book your tickets now!!! #sophiyaadreamgirl #sophiyakonkanimovie #konkanimovie #konkandiaries #janetnoronhaproductions #esternoronha #udupi #movie #hurry #super #hit #blockbuster #love #kisses #okbye
A post shared by Ester Valerie Noronha (@esternoronhaofficial) on May 18, 2017 at 7:52pm PDT
'SOPHIYA...a dream girl' is waiting for you at the nearest theatres dearies! Team Sophiya & Janet Noronha Productions is happy, glad, grateful and proud to receive all positive and great reviews from critics and media. It's your turn to make bookings and watch the movie as soon as possible! Don't delay any further. Showing at : PRABHATH : 10:00 AM , 1:00 PM, 4:00 PM , 7:00 PM. BIG CINEMAS : 7:15 PM CINEPOLIS (CITY CENTRE) : 4:00 PM AMARASHREE (MOODBIDIRI) : 6:30 PM PLANET (KARKALA) : 3:30 PM Spread the word dearies!!! Love you all...❤ #sophiyaadreamgirl #sophiya #konkanimovie #konkani #movie #konkandiaries #coastaldiaries #connection #love #backtotheroots #janetnoronha #esternoronha #janetnoronhaproductions #hurryup
A post shared by Ester Valerie Noronha (@esternoronhaofficial) on May 14, 2017 at 10:06am PDT
Woman at work on Women's Day! Hahaha yeah that's me on the set of my upcoming Telugu movie yesterday...Hope all you women out there had a great day and celebrated the day in ways that made you happy...well every day is just as much yours as yesterday was...celebrate life, love, womanhood every single day...every single bit of it...lots of love ❤ #womanatwork #womensday #workaholic #hardwork #telugu #movie #tollywood #shooting #hyderabad #telangana #andhrapradesh #eyes #redlips #hair #makeup #black #womaninblack #dresses #retrolook #style #candid #photography #esternoronha #actor #singer #dreamer #traveller #believer #celebrate #womanhood
A post shared by Ester Valerie Noronha (@esternoronhaofficial) on Mar 9, 2017 at 5:58am PST
You are cordially invited to grace the Grand Audio launch of the most awaited Konkani Movie "Sophiya - a dream girl" produced by Mrs. Janet Noronha under the banner Janet Noronha Productions, on the 8th of January at 7:30 pm, at Forum Mall - Mangalore. Please be there and help us make it a grand success. Your presence will be much appreciated and cherished by us. Regards, Janet Noronha (Producer) & “Sophiya - a Dream Girl” Team…❤ #sophiya #dreamgirl #konkani #movie #audiolaunch #music #8thofjanuary #2017 #forummall #mangalore #goa #coastalbelt #coastaldiaries #bethere #invitation #janetnoronhaproductions #esternoronha
A post shared by Ester Valerie Noronha (@esternoronhaofficial) on Jan 4, 2017 at 5:02pm PST