 »   »   » Mangalorean Contribution To Bollywood Is Immense! Says Konkani Star Ester Noronha

Mangalorean Contribution To Bollywood Is Immense! Says Konkani Star Ester Noronha

By:
The coastal city of Karnataka, Mangalore has provided Bollywood with the best talents and stars like Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone, Shilpa Shetty, Suniel Shetty, Genelia D'souza and Freida Pinto. Many directors, producers and choreographers alike hail from the coastal city as well.

Konkani actress Ester Noronha took to Instagram and said that Mangaloreans have patronised many film industries and it's time to stand up for their own regional cinema. She said, "We have patronised many other films and industries of National and other regional categories. It's now time to stand up for our own regional cinema and industry and make our identity and existence known on a greater level. If we can do it for others, we can definitely do it for ourselves."

Ester Noronha's latest film 'Sophiya' has released all across Mangalore and it's doing pretty well at the box office too. The film is in their local language Konkani and Tulu. Will she make a debut in Bollywood next? We never know!

Aishwarya Rai hails from the coastal town of Karnataka, Mangalore.

Deepika Padukone is a Mangalorean who was brought up in Bangalore city.

The yummy mummy Shilpa Shetty hails from Mangalore, Karnataka.

Suniel Shetty is a Mangalorean who found success in Bollywood.

The cute and bubbly Genelia D'souza is from a Mangalorean Catholic family.

The Slumdog Millionaire star Freida Pinto is now making Mangalore proud with her achievements in Hollywood.

Film-maker Rohit Shetty hails from Mangalore and has delivered superhit films in Bollywood.

Choreographer Remo D'souza also hails from the coastal city of Mangalore, Karnataka.

Ester Noronha's Konkani film 'Sophiya' has released and is doing well in the coastal city of Mangalore.

Ester Noronha now wants Mangaloreans to focus on their regional cinema and make it great.

We never know, sooner or later even Ester Noronha might get the opportunity to debut in Bollywood as well.

Mangaloreans have patronised many national, international and regional films as well, said Ester Noronha.

Ester Noronha has also starred in Kannada and Telugu films.

Her previous Konkani film 'Noshibacho Khell' ended up being a superhit at the box office.

Noshibacho Khell released in Mangalore, Udupi, Bangalore and Mumbai.

It looks like Ester Noronha has taken the initiative to develop Mangalorean films first.

'SOPHIYA...a dream girl' is waiting for you at the nearest theatres dearies! Team Sophiya & Janet Noronha Productions is happy, glad, grateful and proud to receive all positive and great reviews from critics and media. It's your turn to make bookings and watch the movie as soon as possible! Don't delay any further. Showing at : PRABHATH : 10:00 AM , 1:00 PM, 4:00 PM , 7:00 PM. BIG CINEMAS : 7:15 PM CINEPOLIS (CITY CENTRE) : 4:00 PM AMARASHREE (MOODBIDIRI) : 6:30 PM PLANET (KARKALA) : 3:30 PM Spread the word dearies!!! Love you all...❤ #sophiyaadreamgirl #sophiya #konkanimovie #konkani #movie #konkandiaries #coastaldiaries #connection #love #backtotheroots #janetnoronha #esternoronha #janetnoronhaproductions #hurryup

A post shared by Ester Valerie Noronha (@esternoronhaofficial) on May 14, 2017 at 10:06am PDT

Story first published: Thursday, May 25, 2017, 11:58 [IST]
