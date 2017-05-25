 »   »   » Mangalorean Contribution To Bollywood Is Immense! Says Konkani Star Ester Noronha

The coastal city of Karnataka, Mangalore has provided Bollywood with the best talents and stars like Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone, Shilpa Shetty, Suniel Shetty, Genelia D'souza and Freida Pinto. Many directors, producers and choreographers alike hail from the coastal city as well.

Konkani actress Ester Noronha took to Instagram and said that Mangaloreans have patronised many film industries and it's time to stand up for their own regional cinema. She said, "We have patronised many other films and industries of National and other regional categories. It's now time to stand up for our own regional cinema and industry and make our identity and existence known on a greater level. If we can do it for others, we can definitely do it for ourselves."

Ester Noronha's latest film 'Sophiya' has released all across Mangalore and it's doing pretty well at the box office too. The film is in their local language Konkani and Tulu. Will she make a debut in Bollywood next? We never know!