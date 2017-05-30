 »   »   » THE FAULT IS MINE! Manisha Koirala Reveals A Shocking Truth About Her Failed Marriage

One of the most-sought-after actresses of 90s, Manisha Koirala, the dream girl of every man in this nation, tasted success in her professional life. But when it came to her real life, the actress had more downs than ups.

In 2010, Manisha had tied the knot with Samrat Dahal, a Nepali businessman, in a traditional ceremony. Unfortunately, their marriage was short-lived and the couple got divorced in 2012.



The actress after a long hiatus will be seen in Dear Maya which releases this week. She recently opened up about why her marriage failed to last long.

