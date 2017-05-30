THE FAULT IS MINE! Manisha Koirala Reveals A Shocking Truth About Her Failed Marriage
One of the most-sought-after actresses of 90s, Manisha Koirala, the dream girl of every man in this nation, tasted success in her professional life. But when it came to her real life, the actress had more downs than ups.
In 2010, Manisha had tied the knot with Samrat Dahal, a Nepali businessman, in a traditional ceremony. Unfortunately, their marriage was short-lived and the couple got divorced in 2012.
The actress after a long hiatus will be seen in Dear Maya which releases this week. She recently opened up about why her marriage failed to last long.
I Had A Dreamy Idea About Marriage
She was quoted as saying, "I had a dreamy idea of marriage. If you are in a bad relationship then it's better to separate. There is no bitterness."
The Fault Is Mine
She said, "I take full responsibility of hurrying up and wanting to get married and then realising I am not meant for this. There is no fault from other side, the fault is mine."
Is She Keen To Give Love Another Chance?
"No, because at this point I am content with my life and my work. Let me live life like this for a while. We will see later."
How Battling With Cancer Changed The Course Of Her Life
In an interview with Bombay Times, Manisha had stated, "My life before cancer was about projected happiness. Today, I have a luxury car and my closet is full of brands, but I don't need them to make me happy.
In our bid to find happiness, we forget to value what the nature gives us for free. I didn't care for my body, my work or my friends till I was face-to-face with cancer. Today, I focus on living my life well.
I Was Hurt When I Didn't Find Too Many People Around Me
"During your low phase, people hardly come forth. And it's not because they are mean or selfish. Sometimes, people are genuinely scared to see you in a dreadful condition.
I was hurt when I didn't find too many people around me, but I also realized that they would have felt very bad if they had seen me battling the disease."