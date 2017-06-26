 »   »   » Manushi Chellar From Haryana Crowned Miss India World 2017!

Manushi Chellar from Haryana wins the Miss India World 2017 beauty pageant.It was a night of glitz and glamour, superior performances and a nail biting finish as the winners of fbb Colors Femina Miss India 2017 co-powered by Rajnigandha Pearls were announced in a star studded ceremony in Yash Raj Studios.

With a new and improvised format this year, Miss India in its 54th edition toured to all 30 states (including Delhi) of the nation and had crowned one representative from each state who all competed for the coveted Miss India crown.

Winners! The winners of the glorious title pose together for a picture. Celebrities Bollywood celebrities judged the event and chose the right person for the crown. Neha Dhupia Neha Dhupia supported and trained the contestants really well. She was also a part of the judging panel. Ranbir Kapoor Ranbir Kapoor shook a leg during the event and entertained people present at the venue. Karan-Riteish Karan Johar and Riteish Deshmukh hosted the event and made everyone laugh with their funny antics.

After a lot of elimination rounds, the judges had a lot of difficulty in choosing the winners. Ranbir Kapoor made a special appearance and announced as well as crowned the 3 winners amidst a packaged audience. He was also seen promoting his next family entertainer Jagga Jasoos which releases this 14th July.

Enjoyable and enthralling performances by Alia Bhatt, Sushant Singh Rajput and Sonu Nigam left the audience spellbound for the entire evening. The illustrious panel of judges for the evening were Manish Malhotra, Stephanie Del Valle, Arjun Rampal, Abhishek Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Vidyut Jamwal and Bipasha Basu.

The hosts for the event were the inimitable duo Karan Johar and Ritesh Deshmukh. All the state winners were cheered by the four zone mentors Neha Dhupia (North Zone) , Parvathy Omanakuttan (South Zone), Waluscha de Sousa (West Zone) and Dipannita Sharma (East Zone) who have been instrumental in selecting the best talent from their respective zones and training and guiding the finalists.

The winners are : 1) Miss India World - Manushi Chellar from Haryana

1st Runner Up - Sana Dua from Kashmir

2nd Runner Up - Priyanka Kumari from Bihar.