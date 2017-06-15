 »   »   » Milind Soman Is In Love Again, Dating A Woman Half His Age [See Pictures At Your Own Risk]

Remember the guy you had a huge crush on when you were in your teens? Yes, we are talking about the same man, who featured in Alisha Chinoy's 'Made in India' song and left all swooning over and over!

Well, we have a bad news. He's no more single! Yes, you read it right, Milind Soman has found love once again and is apparently dating a girl half his age and their pictures will surely not make you happy. So, do look at their pictures at your own risk.

Keep The Tissue Handy It's not everyone's cup of tea to date a woman halftheir age. But, if you're Milind Soman, dare I say anything further. Her Name Is Ankita Konwar We don't know much about the girl, whom Milind is dating, except the fact that her name is Ankita Konwar. She's One Lucky Woman! Look at these lovey-dovey picture of Milind Soman with his alleged girlfriend, Ankita Konwar. You Two Are Adorbs! We hate to admit it but the way they look at each other is so adorable! I Am Not A Good Hubby: Milind His picture reminds us of his statement, when he had said that "I don't have a pattern in my life. That makes me a great boyfriend because it's exciting. But I may not make a great husband." Milind On His Mysterious Relationship "At 50, you have learnt to accept yourself, and that helps you also understand and accept your partner better," Livemint had quoted Milind as saying. Had Milind Talked About This Girl? Last year, Milind had talked about his girlfriend and had said, "The girl I'm with right now actually likes my restlessness. She accepts that I may be in one place today and a different one tomorrow, or doing one thing today and something else tomorrow. In fact, she's a bit like that."

HOT! Disha Patani Shares Her BIKINI Picture!

"When you grow older, you realize that all that matters is the connection between two people. What the other person's dreams are, what they do, what they want to be, that's their business and you have to give them space for that," had concluded Milind.

*I'm not crying. You are!*