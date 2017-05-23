 »   »   » OF ALL THINGS CUTE! Mommy-To-Be Soha Ali Khan With A Baby Bump Lovingly Gazes At Hubby Kunal Kemmu

Soha Ali Khan recently confirmed that she is expecting her first
child with husband Kunal Kemmu. The couple has been making sure
that they spend quality time with each other and are currently
vacationing in London.
Recently Kunal shared an adorable picture from their vacation
diaries and it's making us go aww!
That Picture Perfect Moment
Kunal shared a picture from their London diaries where one can
see Soha lovingly staring at her hubby. Soha's baby bump is quite
visible and it's kinda cute.
Soha Is Receiving Health Advice
From Bebo
Kareena Kapoor Khan who became a proud mummy of a baby boy
Taimur in December last year has been dishing out some health
advice to sister-in-law Soha.
When Sharmila Tagore Revealed
That She Was More Anxious About Soha's Pregnancy
While talking to a leading daily Sharmila said, "I don't think
there's any difference as such in the family, but yes, it is a bit,
as it's my daughter now, who is giving birth. Kareena's mum was
more anxious when she was expecting as I am today when Soha is.
It's the mother-daughter bond."
Soha On Her Pregnancy Being
Compared To That Of Bebo
The actress was quoted saying, "It is unfair to compare me with
Kareena. Nobody likes comparisons because everybody is different.
Some are required to rest more than others, while some are healthy
and sail through their pregnancies smoothly. It is unfair to make
such comparisons."
Kunal's Reaction On Learning
About Soha Expecting Their First Child
Soha says, "I'm not telling anybody what he said. That's very
private. Actually, I don't want to talk about it too much, apart
from saying that we both are clueless about being parents."
Stay tuned for all the latest scoop.
