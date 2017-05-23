 »   »   » OF ALL THINGS CUTE! Mommy-To-Be Soha Ali Khan With A Baby Bump Lovingly Gazes At Hubby Kunal Kemmu

Soha Ali Khan recently confirmed that she is expecting her first child with husband Kunal Kemmu. The couple has been making sure that they spend quality time with each other and are currently vacationing in London.

Recently Kunal shared an adorable picture from their vacation diaries and it's making us go aww!

That Picture Perfect Moment Kunal shared a picture from their London diaries where one can see Soha lovingly staring at her hubby. Soha's baby bump is quite visible and it's kinda cute. Soha Is Receiving Health Advice From Bebo Kareena Kapoor Khan who became a proud mummy of a baby boy Taimur in December last year has been dishing out some health advice to sister-in-law Soha. When Sharmila Tagore Revealed That She Was More Anxious About Soha's Pregnancy While talking to a leading daily Sharmila said, "I don't think there's any difference as such in the family, but yes, it is a bit, as it's my daughter now, who is giving birth. Kareena's mum was more anxious when she was expecting as I am today when Soha is. It's the mother-daughter bond." Soha On Her Pregnancy Being Compared To That Of Bebo The actress was quoted saying, "It is unfair to compare me with Kareena. Nobody likes comparisons because everybody is different. Some are required to rest more than others, while some are healthy and sail through their pregnancies smoothly. It is unfair to make such comparisons." Kunal's Reaction On Learning About Soha Expecting Their First Child Soha says, "I'm not telling anybody what he said. That's very private. Actually, I don't want to talk about it too much, apart from saying that we both are clueless about being parents."

