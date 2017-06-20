 »   »   » Mubarakan Is A Real Family Entertainer: Anil Kapoor

Team Mubarakan is busy in the promotions of their movie these days. The film features Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Illeana and Athiya Shetty in the lead roles.

At a recent promotional event, Anil Kapoor revealed to our reporter that Mubarkan is a real family entertainer. He also gave an advice to all the young actors. He said, ''My advice to them is that they should do entertaining films to maintain longevity in the industry.''

Arjun Kapoor, who has a double role in the movie, said that his role is as strong as Aamir Khan's role in Dhoom 3. He also revealed that his uncle Anil Kapoor's role is bigger than his role in the movie.

Also Read: Amrita Singh Angry With Kareena Kapoor For Letting Sara Ali Khan Date Harshvardhan Kapoor?

Arjun jokingly said, ''I had to take two roles to work with him.''

Athiya and Illeana, who also graced the event, revealed that there were no cat fights during the shooting of the movie and they feel blessed to be a part of it.