 »   »   » Munna Michael FIRST LOOK: Tiger Shroff Is Here To Spread Some 'Dancing' Jalwa!

After displaying some high octane action and donning the cape to save the world, it's time for Tiger Shroff to hit the dance floor and make us fall in love with him all over again with his new film Munna Michael.

This morning, the makers released the actor's first look from the film and boy, it's quite intriguing. Check it out here...



The First Look Poster Touted to be Bollywood's first dance action film, Tiger Shroff promises to pack in some interesting elements in the film. And yes, we just can't wait to see him do a la MJ!

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Plays A Grey Character Nawazuddin's character in the film has shades of grey. He plays a hotel owner who befriends Tiger's character, who is a Michael Jackson devotee. Guess what! we will see him dancing too in the film.

Tiger To Be Seen Wearing A Bandana In A Lot Of Scenes Reportedly Shroff Jr will be seen wearing bandana gifted by his father in a lot of scenes in Munna Michael.

Nidhhi Agerwal's Bollywood Debut Nidhhi Agerwal who plays Tiger Shroff's love interest will be making her Bollywood debut with this film.

Tiger's Third Outing With Sabbir Khan The duo had earlier collaborated on Heropanti and Baaghi.



Directed by Sabbir Khan and produced by Eros International and Viki Rajani, Munna Michael is slated to release on July 21.