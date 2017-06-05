 »   »   » Watch The Trailer Of Munna Michael! Starring Tiger Shroff & Nidhhi Agerwal

The trailer of Tiger Shroff and Nidhhi Agerwal starrer Munna Michael is finally out and it looks pretty impressive. Tiger has showcased some pretty cool dance moves and so has the debutant Nidhhi Agerwal.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui steals the show in this one and the trailer is very colourful, cool and pleasant. We're sure it'll do really well at the box office. Watch the trailer of Munna Michael below!

Click Here To Watch The Trailer of Munna Michael

Munna Michael is directed by Sabbir Khan and is all set to hit the theatres on July 21, 2017. This is Nidhhi Agerwal's debut film and also there are lots of expectations from Tiger Shroff.

Also, during the trailer launch, Tiger Shroff revealed that he feels blessed to work with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and said, "Nawaz is not just a talanted actor but also a very good human being," and Nawazuddin praised Tiger Shroff's dance moves in return.

