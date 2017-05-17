 »   »   » Nature's Child! Lisa Ray Holidays In Peace, Does Yoga By The Waters! View Pics

Nature's Child! Lisa Ray Holidays In Peace, Does Yoga By The Waters! View Pics

View pictures! Lisa Ray holidays by the Mulshi Dam in Pune and is seen soaking in the sun, doing yoga and various other workouts to attain inner peace.

By:
Lisa Ray is having such a peaceful time holidayingnear Mulshi Dam, Pune and she's soaking in the sun and breathing fresh air since a week! She looks so calm and pleasant and we've all been wanting that 'inner peace' and Lisa seems to be living it! Lucky her!

She's been posting quite a lot of pictures on her social media handle relaxing by the Mulshi Dam and is seen doing yoga, meditation and various other workouts to calm her body and mind. Check out the pictures below!

Lisa Ray

The waters, nature, skies and Lisa Ray! What can be more relaxing than that?

Sunset

The gorgeous Lisa Ray is seen enjoying the sunset from the Mulshi Dam resort in Pune.

Inner Peace

Lisa Ray has been focusing more on inner peace than partying these days.

Taking Good Care

Well, Lisa Ray has surely been taking good care of herself and is enjoying life her own way!

Workouts

Lisa Ray is seen doing yoga and other workouts at the Mulshi Dam resort.

Lady In Red

The beautiful Lisa Ray sports a red outfit and is ready for a good evening!

Kasoor

Her Bollywood debut was Kasoor which released in 2001, and she was paired alongside Aftab Shivdasani.

A Fighter

Lisa Ray is a cancer survivor and has successfully battled breast cancer.

Giving Back

She's been working closely with several NGO's to raise funds for cancer patients.

Read more about: lisa ray
Story first published: Wednesday, May 17, 2017, 12:10 [IST]
Other articles published on May 17, 2017
