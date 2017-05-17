 »   »   » Nature's Child! Lisa Ray Holidays In Peace, Does Yoga By The Waters! View Pics

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
Lisa Ray is having such a peaceful time holidayingnear Mulshi
Dam, Pune and she's soaking in the sun and breathing fresh air
since a week! She looks so calm and pleasant and we've all been
wanting that 'inner peace' and Lisa seems to be living it! Lucky
her!
She's been posting quite a lot of pictures on her social media
handle relaxing by the Mulshi Dam and is seen doing yoga,
meditation and various other workouts to calm her body and mind.
Check out the pictures below!
Lisa Ray
The waters, nature, skies and Lisa Ray! What can be more
relaxing than that?
Sunset
The gorgeous Lisa Ray is seen enjoying the sunset from the
Mulshi Dam resort in Pune.
Inner Peace
Lisa Ray has been focusing more on inner peace than partying
these days.
Taking Good Care
Well, Lisa Ray has surely been taking good care of herself and
is enjoying life her own way!
Workouts
Lisa Ray is seen doing yoga and other workouts at the Mulshi Dam
resort.
Lady In Red
The beautiful Lisa Ray sports a red outfit and is ready for a
good evening!
Kasoor
Her Bollywood debut was Kasoor which released in 2001, and
she was paired alongside Aftab Shivdasani.
A Fighter
Lisa Ray is a cancer survivor and has successfully battled
breast cancer.
Giving Back
She's been working closely with several NGO's to raise funds for
cancer patients.
Story first published: Wednesday, May 17, 2017, 12:10 [IST]
Please Wait while comments are loading...