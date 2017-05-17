 »   »   » Nature's Child! Lisa Ray Holidays In Peace, Does Yoga By The Waters! View Pics

Lisa Ray is having such a peaceful time holidayingnear Mulshi Dam, Pune and she's soaking in the sun and breathing fresh air since a week! She looks so calm and pleasant and we've all been wanting that 'inner peace' and Lisa seems to be living it! Lucky her!

She's been posting quite a lot of pictures on her social media handle relaxing by the Mulshi Dam and is seen doing yoga, meditation and various other workouts to calm her body and mind. Check out the pictures below!