 »   »   » Bikini Diaries! Navya Naveli Nanda Turns Up The Heat In A Bikini! View Pics

Life is one big party when you're still young and Navya Naveli Nanda is making the most of her youth by enjoying life like there's no tomorrow along with her friends. Recently, she was spotted on a beach along with her friends and her latest bikini pictures will surely turn up the heat.

She's seen striking a pose along with her girlfriend and the duo looks as cool as a cucumber. Check out the pictures below!

Navya Naveli Nanda is seen chilling with her friend at the beach sporting a bikini.

Navya Naveli Nanda loves heading up to the beach quite often.

Navya Naveli Nanda

Navya Naveli Nanda is the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan.

Navya Naveli Nanda is currently studying in the USA.

Navya Naveli Nanda is a globetrotter and loves to travel all the

Her Instagram pictures are full of youthfulness and parties.

Navya Naveli Nanda is a very friendly girl and hangs out with all her classmates.

She looks stunning in any outfits that she wears!

Navya Naveli Nanda loves to party, just like every other young girl!

She's also very good at taking selfies! Well, which girl isn't?

Navya Naveli Nanda is in the city of love Paris!

We hope Navya Naveli Nanda to enjoy like to the fullest as always.

We guess right after her college, Navya might debut in Bollywood!

