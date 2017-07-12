 »   »   » NAUGHTY! Nawazuddin Siddiqui On His Intimate Scenes In Babumoshai Bandookbaaz: I Was Enjoying It

Yesterday (July 11, 2017) the trailer of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's upcoming film, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz got released. At the trailer launch event, the actor talked about his raunchy scenes in the film and left everyone surprised.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who has shot for lovemaking scenes for the first time in Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, says he was very conscious and nervous during the filming but enjoyed the kissing scene.



'I Was Extremely Nervous' "I was extremely nervous, as this was my first lip-lock scene. I've never done something like this earlier in my career."

'I Enjoyed The Kissing Scene' "I was nervous, yet at the same time, I was enjoying the kissing scene. When you're doing a scene, one has to totally concentrate on the scene and not get distracted."

'Felt Good & Nervous At The Same Time' He further added, "You feel good and nervous at the same time... It's not that fun when you are doing a scene... You focus on the scene and not on other things."

Nawazuddin Further Reveals His Likeness Towards Grey Shades Known for his realistic acting for which he has been lauded film after film, Nawazuddin also said he prefers playing characters with grey shades.

'Things Are Changing' "I do not like a character that is either an extreme villain or a hero. But I think that as time goes by, things are changing."

'Grey Characters Are More Real' "These days, even heroes are playing characters with grey shades because I believe grey characters are more real. There are bad and good characteristics in all of us," said the actor, who is very conscious abut his choice of role.

Why Nawazuddin Has Become Choose About His Films? Nawazuddin also revealed how he has become very choosy when it comes to films. He said, "Whenever the time comes, every actor wishes to do films with good scripts. I pick a script which makes me feel like I have done good work."



Directed by Kushan Nandy, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz - slated to release on August 25 - is a rustic drama. It also features Bidita Bag, Jatin Goswami and Divya Dutta.

