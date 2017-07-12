 »   »   » This Time It's Fear Of Flying! Nawazuddin Siddiqui To Star In Phobia 2

Radhika Apte's psychological thriller Phobia which released last year not only received critical acclaim but also was a surprise hit at the box office. The film revolved around Mehak (Radhika) who played a victim of agoraphobia (fear of opened spaces).

It's time now for a sequel to this film! Yes, you heard that right. The makers are planning a sequel to this film and have confirmed the name of the actor who would playing the lead this time. Scroll down to read more...

It's Nawazuddin Siddiqui In Phobia 2 The makers have confirmed that Nawazuddin Siddiqui would be playing the lead in Phobia 2. His Character Suffers From Aviophobia While the first film dealt with agoraphobia, this sequel will have Nawazuddin playing a man who suffers from aviophobia (fear of flying). Nawaz Immediately Gave His Nod For Phobia Sequel Producer Viki Rajani confirmed this news to Mumbai Mirror and was quoted as hearing, "After Nawaz had wrapped up Munna Michael, we met at his residence and jammed on this script. He immediately gave his nod. Phobia will always have a high-calibre actor as performance is paramount. Nawaz suits this character perfectly." The Entire Film Will Be Set In A Plane Spilling further details about the film, Rajani added that the film will begin with Nawaz boarding a flight and the entire movie is set in a plane. "We will begin work on a set once we lock the dates," quipped Viki, pointing out that the shoot will begin either in October or in February after Nawaz wraps up Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan's sci-fi space adventure Chanda Mama Door Ke in which he plays an astronaut.

Nawaz has a string of films coming up next including Munna Michael, Manto and Babumoshai Bandookbaaz.